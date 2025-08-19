403
Syrian News Agency Prepares New Editorial Vision
(MENAFN) Syria’s state-run media outlet, SANA, is preparing to relaunch on August 20 with a redefined organizational model and a refreshed editorial outlook, according to its Director General.
This transformation follows a comprehensive overhaul initiated after the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime late last year.
As part of this significant shift, SANA has upgraded its media systems, adopted a forward-looking approach centered on digital innovation, and revitalized both its workforce and operational framework.
Ziad al-Mohameed shared these developments with Anadolu during a conversation on Monday.
The agency is set to debut its new identity under the banner “SANA: A Turning Point” during a formal event on Wednesday at the National Center for Visual Arts in Damascus.
The occasion will host Syrian government officials, media professionals, and international diplomats.
Anadolu will be present, represented by Deputy Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Yusuf Ozhan.
Mohameed emphasized that the modernization strategy includes establishing a specialized digital media unit designed to adapt conventional news material for online and social media use.
Additionally, SANA has expanded its reporting network within Syria and on a global scale, with plans to inaugurate new offices in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia.
On the operational side, the agency has replaced obsolete tools with modern technology in line with its editorial direction and has remodeled its headquarters in Damascus to reflect a fresh visual identity.
A new leadership team has also been appointed as part of this comprehensive transformation.
Furthermore, the agency intends to offer multilingual content, including in English, Turkish, French, Spanish, and Kurdish.
Mohameed noted that the translation division will go beyond converting Arabic content by producing original pieces tailored specifically for each language-speaking audience.
