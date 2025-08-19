403
Trump, Zelensky Hold Meeting at White House
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky convened for a bilateral meeting at the White House on Monday, addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict with cautious optimism.
During a joint press briefing with Zelensky, Trump expressed his belief that Putin desires an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and is willing to collaborate with Ukraine and all involved parties to maintain peace. He underscored ongoing advances in resolving the war and assured that Ukraine would receive the security guarantees it requests.
Zelensky reaffirmed his dedication to achieving a diplomatic resolution, stating his support for ending the war through dialogue and his readiness to participate in a trilateral meeting.
Earlier in the day, several top European leaders joined the discussions at the White House, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron.
The full group participated in a multilateral meeting with Trump and Zelensky Monday afternoon, underscoring intensified international coordination amid the conflict.
