Ammar Ismail Records Asia's Fastest 400M Time Of 2025
Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar's Ammar Ismail delivered a standout performance at the Voor Mon Meeting in Belgium, clocking 44.90 seconds in the men's 400m.
The result marked not only his season's best but also the fastest Asian time of the year, underscoring his rise as one of the region's premier sprinters.
Ammar finished second behind USA's Bryce Deadmon (44.86 secs) on Saturday.
The achievement highlights Ismail's strong preparation ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo, where he is expected to compete as a serious contender.
