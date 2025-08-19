Russia Has No Technological Capabilities To Launch Zaporizhzhia NPP Grynchuk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk during a presentation of the Government's Action Plan, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“According to the estimates of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and our experts, there are currently no technological capabilities [to connect Zaporizhzhia NPP to Russia's energy system – Ed.]. The plant does not generate electricity and continues to be powered from Ukraine's energy system,” Grynchuk told.

She mentioned that the fires that were recorded during August 2025 occurred outside the temporarily occupied plant. At the same time, as long as Zaporizhzhia NPP remains under Russian occupation, there is a threat to nuclear safety.

As emphasized by Grynchuk, following the de-occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP, a large amount of expert work will be needed to assess the condition of the object. After that, it will be possible to develop a solution on how to resume the plant's operation.

A reminder that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported growing challenges in maintaining a stable water supply for cooling the reactors at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Photo: facebook/EnvironmentalofUkraine