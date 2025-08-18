Italy's Levante Trade Fair Bars Israel From Upcoming Edition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 18 (Petra) – The organizers of the Fiera del Levante trade fair, one of the main Italian and Mediterranean commercial exhibitions, announced that Israel has been excluded from its 88th edition.According to AKI News, Bari Mayor Vito Leccese called for a boycott of Israel and barred its participation in the fair, which is scheduled to take place from September 15 to 21 in Bari, the capital of Italy's Apulia region.