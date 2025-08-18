Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Italy's Levante Trade Fair Bars Israel From Upcoming Edition


2025-08-18 03:10:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 18 (Petra) – The organizers of the Fiera del Levante trade fair, one of the main Italian and Mediterranean commercial exhibitions, announced that Israel has been excluded from its 88th edition.
According to AKI News, Bari Mayor Vito Leccese called for a boycott of Israel and barred its participation in the fair, which is scheduled to take place from September 15 to 21 in Bari, the capital of Italy's Apulia region.

MENAFN18082025000117011021ID1109944024

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search