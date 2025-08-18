The Skript Kitchen Wins 2025 Canadian Choice Award For Excellence In Cooking Class

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Vancouver-Based Food Venture Celebrated for Empowering Local Makers and Delivering Bold, Inclusive Flavours

- Renée Y. Chan, CEO of The Skript KitchenVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Skript Kitchen , a community-driven culinary brand rooted in local collaboration and culturally inspired flavours, has been named a 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner, recognized for its entrepreneurial spirit, social impact, and commitment to uplifting diverse voices through food.Founded by entrepreneur Renée Y. Chan, The Skript Kitchen is more than just a food business - it's a movement. Built on a passion for local sourcing, cultural storytelling, and culinary innovation, the brand has become a beacon for inclusive entrepreneurship and a hub for community connection.“Winning this award was the biggest validation of my business career as a female entrepreneur of colour,” said Chan, CEO.“I want people to be able to experience the support of local communities. That's what The Skript Kitchen is all about - building something bigger than food.”Each dish and product created by The Skript Kitchen reflects a fusion of heritage, creativity, shared experience, and inclusivity with gluten-free and vegan recipe options. From hosting collaborative kitchen takeovers to curating pop-ups that spotlight emerging makers, the brand continues to create meaningful opportunities for others while redefining what it means to cook with purpose.The Canadian Choice Award, presented annually, honours Canadian businesses that are shaping their industries through excellence, innovation, and community impact. As the 2026 awards approach, nominations will officially open on August 19, offering Canadians across the country a chance to spotlight the businesses that are making a difference in their communities. Nominations can be submitted at .To learn more about The Skript Kitchen, upcoming events, or collaborations, visit .

Madison B.

Canadian Choice Award

