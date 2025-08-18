Celebrating Greatness, 68 Cpamerica Member Firms Recognized In INSIDE Public Accounting 2025 Top 500 Firms

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to their website, IPA ranks the top 500 CPA firms in the nation based on net revenue, from the multi-billion-dollar Big 4 to No. 500. These rankings are compiled from data gathered through IPA's annual practice management survey and analysis of firms. IPA also delves into the many ways firms can benchmark their progress against their peers: the fastest-growing firms in the IPA 100 (organic growth and all growth), regional comparisons, five-year trends, profitability and compensation for partners and staff.

CPAmerica congratulates the following member firms on their recognition:

Top 100 Firms



Frazier & Deezer, LLC , headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., ranks 41.

Dean Dorton , headquartered in Lexington, Ky., ranks 67. Aldrich Group , headquartered in Lake Oswego, Ore., ranks 68.

Top 200 Firms



Honkamp P.C. , headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, ranks 101.

GRF CPAs & Advisors , headquartered in Bethesda, Md., ranks 107.

Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP , headquartered in Austin, Texas, ranks 119.

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP , headquartered in Canton, Mass., ranks 135.

LMC , headquartered in New York, N.Y., ranks 143.

EFPR Group, LLP , headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., ranks 156.

Wegner CPAs , headquartered in Madison, Wis., ranks 158.

DMJPS PLLC , headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., ranks 169.

Thomas Howell Ferguson, P.A. , headquartered in Tallahassee, Fla., ranks 173.

Pease Bell CPAs , headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ranks 184. Fishman Block and Diamond LLP , headquartered in Encino, Calif., ranks 189.

Top 300 Firms



Kassouf & Co., P.C. , headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., ranks 228.

Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte, CPAs, P.C. , headquartered in Albany, N.Y., ranks 252.

Cooper Norman PLLC , headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho, ranks 266.

Larson & Company, PC , headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, ranks 272.

Frankel, LLC , headquartered in Omaha, Neb., ranks 279.

415 Group , headquartered in Canton, Ohio, ranks 286.

Robinson, Grimes & Company, P.C. , headquartered in Columbus, Ga., ranks 282. Anglin Reichmann Armstrong, P.C. , headquartered in Huntsville, Ala. ranks 291.

Top 400 Firms



Gollob Morgan Peddy PC , headquartered in Tyler, Texas, ranks 306.

Albin, Randall & Bennett, CPAs , headquartered in Portland, Maine, ranks 306.

Wall Einhorn & Chernitzer, P.C. , headquartered in Norfolk, Va., ranks 309.

Sol Shwartz & Associates PC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, ranks 310.

JamisonMoneyFarmer PC , headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Ala., ranks 314.

Cg Tax, Audit & Advisory , headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., ranks 320.

Williams & Company P.C. , headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa, ranks 326.

MHCS, P.C. , headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, ranks 338.

Kushner LaGraize, L.L.C. , headquartered in Metairie, La., ranks 340.

N&K CPAs, Inc. , headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, ranks 344.

Thompson Greenspon , headquartered in Fairfax, Va., ranks 346.

Beasley Mitchell & Co., LLP , headquartered in Las Cruces, N.M., ranks 350.

Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. , headquartered Holyoke, Mass., ranks 355.

Packer Thomas , headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, ranks 359.

LattaHarris LLP , headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, ranks 362.

Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth , headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., ranks 363.

MeredithCPAs , headquartered in Irving, Texas, ranks 364.

Wheeler Accountants, LLP , headquartered in San Jose, Calif., ranks 365.

Haefele Flanagan CPAs , headquartered in Maple Shade, N.J., ranks 379.

Coulter & Justus, P.C ., headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., ranks 382.

TSS Advisors, LLC., headquartered in Lebanon, N.H., ranks 385.

Monroe Shine & Co. Inc. , headquartered in Louisville, Ky., ranks 386.

Wallace, Plese + Dreher, L.L.P. , headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., ranks 387.

Rushton, LLC , headquartered in Gainesville, Ga., ranks 391.

Vesta , headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wis., ranks 393. CS&L CPAs PA , headquartered in Sarasota, Fla. Ranks 394.

Top 500 Firms



Aldridge Borden , headquartered in Montgomery, Ala., ranks 401.

JHM CPAs , headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., ranks 406.

Brock, Schechter & Polakoff, LLP , headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., ranks 409.

Greenstein, Rogoff, Olsen & Co., LLP (GROCO) , headquartered in Fremont, Calif., ranks 413.

Soukup, Bush & Associates, CPAs, P.C. , headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo., ranks 419.

Thomas, Head & Greisen, P.C. , headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, ranks 431.

Bell & Company LLC , headquartered in North Little Rock, Ark., ranks 433.

Matthews, Cutrer & Lindsay, P.A. , headquartered in Ridgeland, Miss., ranks 440.

HKP Advisors , headquartered in Seattle, Wash., ranks 441.

Brickley DeLong, PC , headquartered in Muskegon, Mich., ranks 445.

SME CPA , headquartered in Augusta, Ga., ranks 457.

The Hobbs Group, P.A. , headquartered in Columbia, S.C., ranks 459.

Mathieson, Moyski, Austin & Co., LLP , headquartered in Lisle, Ill., ranks 464.

HarperWhitfield PC , headquartered in Farmington, Conn., ranks 474.

Whalen CPAs , headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, ranks 478.

Cummings Keegan & Co., PLLP , headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minn., ranks 483.

GYL, LLP , headquartered in Ontario, Calif., ranks 485.

Kentner Sellers LLP , headquartered in Vandalia, Ohio., ranks 491.

Widmer Roel, P.C. , headquartered in Fargo, N.D., ranks 494 Nail McKinney, P.A. , headquartered in Tupelo, Miss., ranks 495.

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global , an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at .

