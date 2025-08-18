Key Labs Accelerates Crypto Token Growth With Advanced Market Making, Algorithmic Trading Strategies & Liquidity Solutions

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Labs, a boutique provider of crypto market making services and strategic growth partner for Web3 projects, has introduced an updated approach that combines algorithmic trading strategies with human flexibility. This model enables projects to secure token liquidity, achieve price stability, and meet the listing preparation requirements of both centralized and decentralized exchanges (CEX and DEX).

At the core is a semi-algorithmic market making system for crypto tokens, designed with high-frequency, low-latency execution under 50 milliseconds. This speed allows the team to deliver real-time trading execution, reduce sudden price swings, and optimize spreads - creating a trading environment that appeals to both investors and exchanges.

Over the years, Key Labs has managed more than $100 million in FOREX and $30 million in crypto assets. Client results highlight the firm's performance: an average trading volume increase of +72%, with 100% of projects meeting Tier-1 exchange metrics. The company's expertise spans all major crypto sectors, including DeFi, GameFi, stablecoins, and L1/L2 ecosystems.

Key Labs emphasizes transparent market making without artificial volumes. All operations are conducted openly, in compliance with global regulations. Clients receive 24/7 trading support, liquidity and spread optimization for exchanges, and strategic consulting that strengthens project fundamentals and drives long-term crypto market growth.

“Our mission is not just to support token listings but to build sustainable market ecosystems. When liquidity is real and trading execution is stable, both investors and exchanges benefit,” said Artem Yatsenko, CEO of Key Labs.

The company operates on a fixed quarterly fee, with no hidden costs or profit-sharing, ensuring a predictable and client-focused collaboration model.







About Key Labs

Key Labs is a boutique market-making firm that helps crypto projects build liquidity, maintain stable token prices, and achieve sustainable growth on a global stage. By combining low-latency trading technology, hands-on trader expertise, and crypto token listing preparation services, the company delivers tailored support for projects seeking long-term success.

With crypto projects competing for visibility, Key Labs offers the infrastructure and expertise needed to stand out:

Learn more:

Follow Key Labs on Twitter/X and LinkedIn

Contact:

Artem Yatsenko

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Key Labs. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

