Ehaccp Launches HACCP Training Course For Animal Feed And Pet Food Manufacturing

Certified HACCP Principles and PRPs for Pet Food and Animal Feed

This course includes guidance from FSMA's Preventive Controls for Animal Food and ISO 22002-6:2025 PRPs on food safety Part 6: Feed and Animal Food Production

- Tiffany Thompson VotawRHODES CORNER, NS, CANADA, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- eHACCP, a privately held HACCP and Food safety training platform, that specializes in Food Safety and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training and certification programs specifically designed for individuals and corporation in all sectors of the food industry.eHACCP has launched its on demand, IHA accredited Certified HACCP Principles and PRPs for Pet Food and Animal Feed course. The course is online, accredited by the International HACCP Alliance, 18 hours long, automated, narrated, interactive, examinable and will meet with FDA, USDA, and GFSI HACCP training requirements.This course is recognized as an Introduction to HACCP course requirement under the Codex Alimentarius, ISO 22000, and GFSI scheme requirements such as SQF, BRC, FSSC 22 000, etc.This course includes guidance from the FDA's, FSMA's Preventive Controls for Animal Food and ISO 22002-6:2025 Prerequisite Programmes on food safety Part 6: Feed and Animal Food ProductioneHACCP has delivered courses to over 50,000 food safety professionals over the years and has achieved accolades from industry leaders resulting in continued growth and an excellent reputation. eHACCP continues to increase its offering and improving on its current technology providing even better products and services at the industries best prices.eHACCP already has an extensive selection of HACCP courses aimed at specific sectors in the food industry. eHACCP's English IHA accredited HACCP library consists of the following titles:.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Meat and Poultry.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Food Processors and Manufacturers.Certified HACCP Principles and GDPs for Food Storage and Distribution.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Dairy Industries.Certified HACCP Principles and GAPs for Fresh Produce Industries.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Pure Juice Industries.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Seafood Industries.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Water Purification and Bottling Facilities.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Restaurant and RTE Industries.Certified HACCP and GMP's for Pet and Animal Feed.Certified HACCP and Food Safety Auditor CourseAnd now includes Certified HACCP Principles and PRPs for Pet Food and Animal Feed course which can been seen and enrolled into at the website, eHACCP.eHACCP is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.eHACCP develops, authors, and supports content in associations with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for less money.For more information or to register for the eHACCP training courses please visit

