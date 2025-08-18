Court Frames Charges Against Ex-J&K HC Bar Association Chief Mian Qayoom In Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Aug 18 (IANS) The special designated court under the NIA Act on Monday formally framed charges against former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association president, Mian Abdul Qayoom in the murder of advocate Babar Qadri.

The designated court has formally framed charges under Sections 16, 18, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against advocate, Mian Abdul Qayoom, former President of the Kashmir High Court Bar Association.

The chargesheet in the matter had earlier been filed by the State Investigation Agency (SIA).

Advocate Babar Qadri was known for his criticism of the misuse of the Kashmir Bar Association platform. He was murdered on September 24, 2020, at his residence in Zahidpora, Hawal, Srinagar.

He was shot by assailants disguised as clients, immediately after he had returned from court. Qadri was not only a practicing lawyer, but also a frequent television panelist and a founder of a dissident group known as the Kashmir Lawyers Club.

He was actively critical of Mian Qayoom-particularly accusing him of using the Kashmir Bar Association to further a secessionist agenda.

The case was transferred to the SIA in July 2023, due to concerns of interference and intimidation in Srinagar.

Mian Qayoom was arrested on June 25, 2024, as the principal conspirator behind Qadri's killing, allegedly by terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

His habeas corpus petition and his challenges to the arrest and remand process in the instant case were dismissed by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in February 2025.

The accused was represented by Senior Advocates R.A. Jan and Z.A. Qureshi, along with Advocate Zulkernain Sheikh. The prosecution was led by a battery of Special Public Prosecutors and assisted by an officer appearing for the SIA.