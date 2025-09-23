Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Company To Invest In Renewable Energy Projects In Azerbaijan

Saudi Company To Invest In Renewable Energy Projects In Azerbaijan


2025-09-23 10:06:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Masdar eyes investment of over $1.2 billion in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan. Maryam Al Mazrui, Head of Development and Investment Department of Masdar for the CIS region, recalled that cooperation with Azerbaijan began in 2018, jointly with the Ministry of Energy. This partnership led to the launch of the country's first large-scale renewable facility...

MENAFN23092025000195011045ID1110099914

