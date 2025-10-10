IND Vs WI, 2Nd Test: Fans, Teammates Cheer As Shubman Gill Breaks 6-Match Toss Curse, India To Bat First
After enduring six consecutive losses at the toss since taking over as India's Test captain, Shubman Gill finally broke the streak on Friday - winning his first toss and opting to bat against the West Indies in the second Test in New Delhi. The toss win, seemingly routine for most captains, carried a special significance for the 26-year-old - and Indian fans were quick to celebrate the milestone online.
Social media platforms lit up with congratulatory messages, memes, and heartfelt posts from fans who hailed the moment as“the dawn of a new era” in Indian cricket.“First toss win, first step towards a golden chapter,” one user wrote on X, while another commented,“Captain Gill finally breaks the toss curse!”
Toss #TeamIndia won the toss and elected to bat. Updates ▶ #INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank twitter/A3KoVrucmM
- BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2025
Gautam Gambhir and Jasprit Bumrah's reaction when Shubman Gill won the toss. ❤️ twitter/0111cT2dxD
- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 10, 2025
SHUBMAN GILL AT TOSS IN TESTS:- Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Won*Indian team is unchanged for the 2nd Test. twitter/fgaHx88mpH
- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 10, 2025
Gill Opts to Bat First on a Batting-Friendly Pitch
Speaking at the toss, a calm and confident Gill said the decision to bat first was a no-brainer given the nature of the wicket.
“The wicket looks good, we want to pile on the runs. Consistency is key, to repeat performances and maintain performances. Captaincy hasn't changed me much, more responsibilities now - I like that. Very exciting future for me,” Gill remarked.
Gill added India would like to put on a big total as the wicket looks conducive for batting.
India Unchanged, West Indies Bring in Two Fresh Faces
India have retained the same playing XI that crushed the Roston Chase-led West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad. That win marked a dominant start to Gill's tenure and set the tone for a clean sweep in this two-match series.
The West Indies, however, made two changes in an attempt to strengthen their batting depth and pace attack - bringing in Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip in place of Brandon King and Johann Layne.
An unchanged Playing XI for the 2nd #INDvWI Test Updates ▶ @IDFCFIRSTBank twitter/dvwmNBYXGx
- BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2025
IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.
How Fans Reacted to Shubman Gill's First Toss Win
7⃣th time's the charm for Captain Gill! Shubman wins his first toss as the skipper and opts to bat first! #INDvWI twitter/Mov6luGRXM
- Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 10, 2025
Everyone congratulating Shubman Gill for winning the toss. twitter/djdfwWe2jE
- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 10, 2025
FIRST TOSS WIN FOR CAPTAIN SHUBMAN GILL. #ShubmanGill #INDvWI twitter/bSs71ih3zg
- Comrade (@NazeerThings) October 10, 2025
Finally Shubman Gill won a toss India will bat first .
- Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) October 10, 2025
Wait... Gill actually won a toss?History has been made, folks!
- Sree (@CricketSree) October 10, 2025
Everyone in the dressing room twitter/B3ilmEfJS8
- रचित M (inactive) (@rachit1m) October 10, 2025
Finally, Shubman gets his moment! Let's hope the toss luck stays with him throughout the match. Go Team India! #INDvWI twitter/1VoKWiOJD8
- Arshit Yadav (@imArshit) October 10, 2025
Let's celebrate the toss
- ChiduBoy️ (@chiduvijay95) October 10, 2025
finallyyyyy (@stumppedout) October 10, 2025
finalllyyy twitter/1mRy84cT5e
- AkCricTalks (@AKCricTalks) October 10, 2025
