Messi Runs Riot With Brace And Assist Against Atlanta, Sets New MLS Record

The 38-year-old Argentine superstar showed no signs of slowing down Saturday night, delivering another masterclass performance that saw him etch his name deeper into MLS history books. In Inter Miami's commanding 4-0 victory over Atlanta United at Chase Stadium, Lionel Messi netted his 25th and 26th goals of the season, simultaneously capturing the MLS Golden Boot lead and setting a remarkable new league record.​

Historic Achievement in Multi-Goal Excellence

With his brace against Atlanta, Messi accomplished something no player in Major League Soccer's 30-year history had achieved before-recording nine multi-goal games in a single regular season. This milestone surpassed the previous record of eight multi-goal games, a mark previously held by three legendary figures: Zlatan Ibrahimović (2019), Mamadou Diallo (2000), and Stern John (1998).​

The record-breaking performance came at a crucial time for both Messi and Inter Miami. Having started the evening tied with LAFC's Denis Bouanga at 24 goals each, Messi's double strike propelled him two goals clear in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi.​

Clinical Finishing Display

Messi's first goal arrived in the 39th minute through a moment of pure class. After Baltasar Rodríguez dispossessed an Atlanta defender, he found Messi positioned perfectly on the right side of the penalty area. The Argentine maestro demonstrated his trademark precision, curling a left-footed strike into the top corner past Atlanta goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert.​

The second goal came late in the contest, with Messi completing his brace in the 87th minute. This time, it was longtime Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba who provided the assist, setting up Messi for a composed finish from the center of the box.​

Golden Boot Race Intensifies

Messi's surge to 26 goals has positioned him favorably in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the Golden Boot race. Denis Bouanga, who had been matching Messi stride for stride throughout the season, now trails by two goals with just one regular season match remaining for each player. Nashville SC's Sam Surridge sits in third place with 23 goals, making this one of the most competitive scoring races in recent MLS history.​

The Gabonese forward Bouanga has been exceptional this season, becoming the first player in MLS history to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive campaigns. His September performance, which included eight goals and earned him MLS Player of the Month honors, demonstrated the caliber of competition Messi faces in the final stretch.​

Approaching Legendary Territory

With 26 goals and 44 total goal contributions, Messi finds himself in rare company among MLS's greatest single-season performers. Carlos Vela's 2019 record of 34 goals and 49 total contributions remains the benchmark, but Messi's trajectory suggests he could challenge these marks if Inter Miami makes a deep playoff run.​

This season has seen Messi consistently breaking records, including his earlier achievement of becoming the first player to score multiple goals in five consecutive MLS matches-a streak that extended his already impressive legacy in American soccer.​

Team Impact and Playoff Positioning

Beyond individual accolades, Messi's performance helped secure crucial team objectives. The victory ensured Inter Miami finished level on points with FC Cincinnati at 62, positioning them for at least the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. This represents a significant improvement from their disappointing first-round playoff elimination in 2024, despite setting an MLS points record during that regular season.​

The timing of Messi's heroics was particularly noteworthy, as he had briefly left Argentina's national team camp to participate in this crucial match. His decision to prioritize club over country for this fixture proved beneficial, as Argentina played Venezuela without him just one night earlier at Hard Rock Stadium.​

Final Regular Season Push

With one regular season match remaining-a trip to Nashville SC-Messi has the opportunity to extend both his goal tally and his historic multi-goal game record. Inter Miami has already secured their playoff position and home-field advantage for the first round, but the Argentine wizard appears determined to leave no doubt about his continued excellence at the highest level.