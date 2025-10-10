Taiwan's Stealth Submarine Push Rocked By Technical Turbulence

MENAFN - Asia Times) Taiwan's flagship submarine project, the Hai Kun (Narwhal), missed a key sea trial deadline- leaving a multibillion-dollar stealth gamble potentially dead in the water.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Taiwan's ambitious Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS) program encountered a significant setback in September, raising doubts about whether the vessel can be delivered to the Navy by November.

Defense Minister Wellington Koo Li-hsiung said meeting the target would be“quite challenging” after repeated technical setbacks since surface tests began in June.

The submarine spent weeks in dry dock following its third sea trial in July, signaling possible“structural or key technical challenges,” according to retired Navy captain Huang Cheng-hui, who cited suspected leaks in the main engine's cooling system that may require extensive disassembly.

The project's integration of systems sourced from multiple countries-forced by China's diplomatic pressure against arming the self-governing island-has compounded difficulties, with US defense contractor Lockheed Martin struggling to synchronize sonar, mast and combat components described critically by one official as a“United Nations of systems.”

Lawmakers have frozen NT$1.8 billion (US$56 million) in funding for seven planned follow-on submarines until the Hai Kun passes trials. Analysts warn that prolonged delays could undermine Taiwan's asymmetric defense strategy against mounting Chinese military drills.

At the same time, critics question the decision to build eight submarines domestically despite limited local shipbuilding experience.

IDS program supporters argue that the submarines are a necessary asymmetric platform to offset China's naval advantages, while detractors counter that it is a prestige program that diverts limited resources from more survivable and cost-effective military assets.

Submarines could enable Taiwan to ambush China's much larger navy, break a blockade, prevent an amphibious landing and safeguard approaches to key ports for US and allied resupply and reinforcement in a crisis scenario.