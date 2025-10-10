Air India Flight AI-154 From Vienna Encounters Technical Snag, Lands In Dubai Instead Of Heading To Delhi

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India flight AI-154, en-route New Delhi from Vienna, was diverted to Dubai on October 9 due to a suspected technical issue. According to the airlines, passengers who were onboard B788 aircraft were informed about the flight status and were provided with refreshments before the flight resumed at 8:45 AM after necessary checks.

Air India spokesperson in a statement said,“AI-154 operating from Vienna to New Delhi on 9th October was diverted to Dubai to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Dubai and underwent necessary checks."

He added, "All passengers were kept informed of the delay, provided refreshments and the flight departed at 08:45 hrs IST."

According to flight tracking website flightradar24, the flight bearing number AI-154 was scheduled to depart at 8:30 PM local time but left for Delhi at 8:58 PM (12:23 am IST) on October 9. The pilot encountered technical snag mid-air and decided to divert the flight to Dubai's airport in accordance with the standard protocols. It arrived at Dubai International Airport at 8:15 AM local time (5:37 am IST) on October 10.

The route AI-154 took is provide below:

Air India flight AI-154 from Vienna to New Delhi was diverted to Dubai on October 9 due to technical glitch.

Few days ago, another Air India flight that took off from Amritsar made an emergency landing in Birmingham. On October 4, Boeing 787 Dreamliner faced issues mid-air following which Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was deployed during its final approach.

Air India spokesperson informed the aircraft was grounded for further inspections, but the flight landed safely at Birmingham and no passengers or crew were injured.

Air India spokesperson had said,“The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 04 October 2025 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach. All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham. The aircraft has been grounded for further checks, and consequently, AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled, and alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate the guests.”

What is Ram Air Turbine?

The Ram Air Turbine is used in case of emergencies when the plane loses main electrical or hydraulic power. It is a small, fold-out windmill-like device that generates emergency power to maintain control of key flight systems, including basic flight instruments and hydraulic pressure for control surfaces.