Clive Neal

Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences, University of Notre Dame

My research uses petrology, geochemistry, and more recently geophysics to investigate the origin and evolution of the Moon and large igneous provinces, i.e.,“supervolcanoes.” In recent years I have become more active in human space exploration, primarily on the Moon, but with the goal of getting humans further out into the Solar System.

–present Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences, University of Notre Dame

Experience