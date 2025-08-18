Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Organizes Seminar On Proposed Draft Bankruptcy Law

2025-08-18 07:12:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry organized a seminar on the proposed draft bankruptcy law, as part of its ongoing efforts to modernize and develop the country's commercial legislation system and strengthen cooperation with the private sector.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said that the seminar received an active participation of more than 60 representatives from over 20 private sector institutions across various fields, including law firms, auditors, consultants, and universities, as well as a select group of experts and specialists in related sectors.

During the seminar, which was organized by the ministry's Legal Affairs Department, the most prominent provisions of the proposed draft law were reviewed, and practical views on the challenges and aspirations related to the bankruptcy regulatory framework were exchanged. This will contribute to establishing a stable and fair business environment that supports sustainable economic growth in the country.

In the same context, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry expressed its appreciation for the positive interaction and valuable contributions provided by representatives of the private sector, affirming commitment to continuing to organize such consultative events as part of its participatory approach to activating future legislative initiatives.

