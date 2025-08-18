Russian Forces Suffer Defeat, Lose Control Of Several Settlements In Sumy Region - Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine , as reported by Ukrinform.

“In the Sumy region, the enemy has suffered a defeat. Despite deploying a powerful force of elite units - paratroopers, marines, and top motorized rifle formations - they've failed to achieve any success over the past two months,” Syrskyi said.

He added that Russia's latest attempt to advance near Stepne and Novokostiantynivka ended in complete failure.

“The invaders were destroyed and pushed back across the state border. We're continuing offensive operations in the area. Realizing the futility of their efforts, the enemy is now redeploying units from Sumy to other fronts, primarily Zaporizhzhia," Syrskyi said.

According to him, the situation on the front line is currently very difficult. It is marked by the continuation of Russia's strategic offensive operation. At present, the enemy is regrouping and focusing on two main sectors.

“The first is the Pokrovsk sector, which remains a key priority for the Russians. And now the enemy is transferring its forces from the Sumy sector to the Zaporizhzhia direction. In other words, this will be the second axis where they plan to launch active offensive operations,” he said.

Syrskyi noted that, as of today, activity in the Zaporizhzhia direction remains low in intensity.

“However, in carrying out Putin's objectives and directives, the occupiers are attempting to deliver a powerful strike there as well-one that was originally planned a year ago,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Syrskyi briefed President Volodymyr Zelensky on the current battlefield situation along the front lie.

Photo: Office of the President