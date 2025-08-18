Saudi Arabia Poultry Feed Market Size Worth USD 2,718.23 Million By 2033 CAGR 3.34%

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Saudi Arabia poultry feed market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. The poultry feed market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing steady growth, driven by the nation's ambitious Vision 2030 initiatives, government-led food security policies, and expanding domestic poultry production capacity.



Market size (2024): USD 2,022.41 million

Forecast (2033): USD 2,718.23 million

CAGR (2025-2033): 3.34%

Government-driven feed-mill expansion and food-security initiatives boosting local production

Precision nutrition adoption through advanced feed additives and digital management platforms Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia poultry feed market include Al Watania Poultry, Americana Group Inc., Almarai Company, Tanmiah Food Company, Cargill, ADM, Alltech, and local feed manufacturers



Optimizing Feed Formulations : AI-driven nutritional modeling systems enable precision feed formulation, reducing costs while maximizing feed conversion ratios and bird performance.

Smart Feed Management : Digital feed-management platforms now facilitate real-time monitoring of additive efficacy, enabling timely adjustments that help maintain profitability amid fluctuating grain prices.

Predictive Analytics for Supply Chain : AI algorithms forecast grain price fluctuations and optimize procurement timing, helping feed manufacturers manage raw material costs more effectively.

Quality Control Enhancement : Machine learning systems monitor feed quality parameters in real-time, ensuring consistent nutritional standards and reducing batch variations in feed production. Automated Production Systems : Strategic joint ventures between Saudi firms like Al-Watania and Tanmiah and global integrators have further accelerated this progress by establishing advanced facilities featuring automated batching systems and on-site quality laboratories.

Vision 2030 & Food Security Initiatives: Government-led food-security and import-substitution policies boosting local feed production with reduced land-lease fees and subsidized energy tariffs

Domestic Production Expansion: Local poultry-feed production has risen substantially, lowering reliance on imports by nearly one-third compared to 2020 levels

Precision Nutrition Adoption: Poultry integrators in Saudi Arabia are increasingly utilizing high-value feed additives such as amino acids, enzymes, probiotics, and phytogenic in tailored premixes

Technology Integration: The Agricultural Development Fund offers up to 70% financial backing on loans for poultry projects that adopt advanced technologies Sustainable Feed Solutions: Growing focus on alternative protein sources and natural antibiotic alternatives including organic acidifiers and botanical additives

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Conventional Organic



Mashed

Pellets

Crumbles Others



Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acid

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers Others



Layers

Broilers

Turkey Others



Offline Online



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.



January 2025: In the first half of 2024, Saudi Arabia achieved a record poultry meat production of 558,000 metric tons, marking a 9% year-on-year increase, driving increased demand for high-quality poultry feed formulations.

February 2025: Major feed manufacturers in Saudi Arabia announced strategic partnerships with international nutrition companies to develop region-specific feed solutions optimized for local climate conditions and poultry genetics.

March 2025: The Saudi government launched new subsidization programs for feed manufacturers adopting sustainable production practices, including alternative protein sources and reduced environmental impact technologies. April 2025: Leading poultry integrators implemented AI-powered feed management systems across their operations, resulting in improved feed conversion ratios and reduced production costs by up to 12%.

