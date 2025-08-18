Bearish Trend In Cohance: Stock Must Reclaim ₹930 To Avoid Deeper Selloff, Says SEBI Analyst

Cohance Lifesciences has been in a downtrend, losing 16% in the last month. Its shares hit a 52-week low last week driven by a weak show in June quarter (Q1 FY26) earnings and has extended the selloff on Monday too.

The stock traded below a key support at ₹930, SEBI-registered analyst Akhilesh Jat highlighted.

Cohance stock fell after reporting a sharp drop in profitability for Q1 FY26. The adjusted net profit was down 24.8% year-on-year (YoY) at ₹62.9 crore vs ₹83.5 crore.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Cohance was trending on top of the 'Most Bearish' list on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Data also shows that retail sentiment turned 'extremely bearish' amid 'extremely high' message volumes last week following its dismal results.

Cohance sentiment and message volume on Aug 18 as of 1:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Technical Breakdown

He identified a breakdown from a Descending Triangle pattern, signalling further bearish momentum. Jat noted immediate support at ₹888, with resistance seen near ₹930–₹950 zone.

With the breakdown below crucial support and weak earnings, the short-term bias remains negative unless the stock reclaims ₹930 on a closing basis, according to him.

Fundamental Watch

Cohance Lifesciences, a subsidiary of Suven Pharmaceuticals develops and manufactures New Chemical Entity (NCE) intermediates, APIs, speciality chemicals, and formulated drugs.

On the fundamental front, Jat observed that Cohance was trading at a price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 134.43 against a sector P/E of 26.07. The company's price-to-book ratio (P/B) stood at 21.22.

He further added that it had a return on equity (ROE) of 14.64% and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 19.24%.

Reports suggest that all its promoter shares are pledged, which raises concerns over its outlook.

Cohance shares have declined 21% so far this year.

