Kazakhstan Introduces Homegrown Tech To Overhaul Military Messaging

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Armed Forces of Kazakhstan are transitioning to a new national messenger app, Aitu, which will be used for transmitting official data, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

This decision, made on the instructions of President Tokayev, aims to minimize risks associated with using foreign platforms.

"The transition to a domestic messenger is one of the key steps in strengthening the protection of official information within government agencies, including the defense sector. Until now, foreign messaging apps were often used to transmit data, which posed a potential security threat," the Ministry of Defense underscored.

The newly developed communication platform is anticipated to facilitate a diverse array of functionalities, encompassing instantaneous data transmission, orchestrating virtual assemblies, and synchronizing operational workflows. This initiative will not merely bolster security protocols but also streamline intra-organizational communications.



Aitu functions within the legal framework of Kazakhstan and adheres to all regulatory stipulations for data retention and processing, as highlighted by the defense department. It will facilitate comprehensive governance over data streams.