Digital Economy Ministry, Jordan Post Offer Preferential Rates To Support Startups

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 18 (Petra) -- In a move to empower emerging businesses, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, together with the Jordan Post Company, has introduced special discounted rates tailored for startups. This initiative aims to streamline their operations and expand their reach throughout the Kingdom.The ministry highlighted that the program offers integrated logistical services at competitive prices, opening new avenues for startups to scale and thrive in the market.Entrepreneurs interested in benefiting from this opportunity are encouraged to apply via the following link: