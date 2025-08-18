Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Senator Says Trump Got Outplayed by Putin in Alaska

Senator Says Trump Got Outplayed by Putin in Alaska


2025-08-18 05:17:59
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump was outmaneuvered by Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent closed-door talks in Alaska, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen warned on Sunday, calling the outcome a diplomatic setback for the United States and its allies.

In response to a media question, Van Hollen stated, “Donald Trump, once again, got played by Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Putin got the red carpet treatment on American soil. But we got no ceasefire, no imminent meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.”

The two leaders met privately for three hours on Friday in Anchorage, with Putin later claiming the discussions led to a mutual “understanding.” But Van Hollen criticized the lack of concrete results, suggesting that Trump's willingness to engage had come at a cost.

“All the threats and sanctions that, you know, Donald Trump talked about apparently have been set aside. Donald Trump got flattered by Vladimir Putin. But when it comes to Ukraine and our European allies, this was a setback,” Van Hollen added.

Trump, speaking to media after the summit, insisted the talks had been productive, saying both sides had resolved significant points, with only minor details left to finalize.

MENAFN18082025000045017169ID1109941086

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search