Femi Otedola Launches Memoir 'Making It Big: Lessons From A Life In Business'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Femi Otedola, one of Africa's most influential business leaders and philanthropists, today launches his much-anticipated memoir, Making It Big: Lessons from a Life in Business.The book chronicles Otedola's remarkable journey from a young boy with entrepreneurial dreams to becoming a billionaire by 41, navigating crises, and reshaping multiple industries including oil and gas, shipping, power, real estate, and finance. It offers rare behind the scenes insight into the resilience, innovation, and strategic reinvention that defined his rise and the setbacks that tested him.“There are very few books by successful African business leaders documenting their journey and sharing lessons learned for posterity, but in particular for a younger generation,” said Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization.With candor and clarity, Making It Big reflects not only on business success but also on Otedola's deep commitment to philanthropy and legacy. He describes the importance of vision and ambition, the courage to dream big, and the ability to turn setbacks into stepping-stones. The book explores how entrepreneurial strategy and discipline enabled him to scale across industries, how innovation and reinvention transformed moments of crisis into opportunities, and how philanthropy can create a legacy that endures beyond wealth. At its heart, Making It Big is also a testament to pride in African identity and a call to inspire the next generation of African visionaries.Otedola's donations to education, healthcare, religious institutions, and disaster relief have made him one of Nigeria's most respected philanthropists, while his leadership roles as Executive Chairman of Geregu Power PLC and Chairman of FirstHoldCo PLC continue to shape the business and financial landscape across Africa.High profile endorsements from leaders such as Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, and Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, underscore the book's significance as both a memoir and a guide for future generations of entrepreneurs.Making It Big is available worldwide in hardcover and paperback from 18 August 2025, via .-ENDS-Contacts: For media inquiries and press kits, please contact: ...al

