Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates Indonesian President On National Day


2025-08-18 05:12:11
His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, on his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations, along with His best wishes to the Indonesian people for further progress and prosperity.

“I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value our common resolve to coordinate our stances in all sectors, and to promote and expand our relations, thereby fulfilling our peoples' aspirations,” HM the King writes.

