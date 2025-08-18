National Bank Of Tajikistan, US Columnbank Explore Expansion Of Financial Co-Op
The discussion was organized with the support of the Embassy of Tajikistan in Washington and the US Business Council.
The sides looked over prospects for joint investment projects,
pointing out that despite three decades of diplomatic partnership
between Tajikistan and the United States, there are still
significant untapped opportunities hanging around in various
sectors of the economy. They also talked over their views on
shaking up Tajikistan's banking system.
Tolibzoda reached out to ColumnBank to set up correspondent relations with Tajik banks, including kicking off direct correspondent accounts. He pointed out that Tajikistan has put together the necessary legal framework to keep up with international standards, especially the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Both sides are counting on the talks to strengthen financial ties between the two countries and build up cooperation between their banking systems.
