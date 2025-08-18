403
Chief Al-Maqamis: KRCS Stresses Commitment To Humanitarian Awareness, Global Solidarity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khaled Al-Maqamis affirmed the Society's commitment to promoting humanitarian awareness and reinforcing universal humanitarian values.
In a statement to KUNA on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, marked annually on August 19, Al-Maqamis said humanitarian work is deeply rooted value in Kuwaiti society and a core aspect of the State's approach to aiding those in need worldwide.
He noted that Kuwait's humanitarian initiatives, through both official and non-governmental channels, have strengthened its global standing in relief efforts.
Al-Maqamis highlighted the importance of increasing cooperation with international organizations to address growing humanitarian crises, pointing to KRCS's swift response through targeted aid.
He explained that KRCS has provided urgent assistance this year to several countries affected by disasters or conflict, including Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, and Tأ1⁄4rkiye. The aid included food parcels, shelter supplies, and sustainable development projects.
He also paid tribute to humanitarian workers and volunteers, underscoring their dedication and sacrifice, and reiterated KRCS's ongoing commitment to its humanitarian mission in line with Kuwait's belief in humanitarian aid. (end)
