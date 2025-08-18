Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates Gabonese President On National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Gabon, Head of State and Head of Government, His Excellency Mr. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, on his country's national day.

In this message, His Majesty the King expresses to Oligui Nguema His best wishes of happiness, well-being and prosperity for the Gabonese people.

“The Kingdom of Morocco grants particular care to promoting its brotherly ties of friendship with the Republic of Gabon. I assure you, for that purpose, of My firm and continuous determination to work with Your Excellency to strengthen the tight cooperation between our two countries,” the Sovereign says.

