Preparatory Meeting For 6Th Session Of Qatari-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee Convenes In Cairo

The preparatory meeting for the sixth session of the Qatari-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee convened in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday at the senior officials' level.

The State of Qatar's delegation was chaired by HE Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi, while the Egyptian side was chaired by HE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Arab Affairs, Ihab Fahmy.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from both sides.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.