Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China HNW Investors Report 2025 Robo-Advice And ESG Investments Driving Growth Among Chinese Hnws


2025-08-18 04:46:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock insights into the Chinese HNW market. Explore demographics, portfolio allocations, and offshore investment trends of these high-net-worth investors. With a focus on professional males and entrepreneurs, the report highlights rising demand for robo-advice, equities, and ESG investments. Discover strategies to target expats and tailor investment services to capture growth opportunities.

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the investing preferences and portfolio allocations of Chinese HNW individuals. It profiles HNW investors in terms of their demographics, examines the allocation of HNW investors' portfolios, analyzes their propensity to invest offshore, and explores product and service demand among Chinese HNW investors.
The Chinese HNW market is dominated by professional and high-earning males, while female HNWs and entrepreneurs also present a lucrative target market for wealth managers. In a highly competitive market such as this, discretionary mandates have the highest demand, yet offering a multi-service proposition underpinned by the ability to offer sophisticated investments will be crucial.

A burgeoning appetite for robo-advice coupled with increasing demand for equities and ESG investments provide arguably the most significant growth opportunities for global wealth managers in the foreseeable future.
Key Market Highlights

  • Expats constitute 8.1% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.
  • Robo-advice accounts for 12.1% of the Chinese HNW portfolio and has strong current demand.
  • Cash and equities dominate the Chinese HNW asset portfolio.

Reasons to Buy

  • Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.
  • Enhance your marketing strategies and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors' asset management style preferences.
  • Tailor your investment product portfolio to match the current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.
  • Develop your service proposition to match the demand expressed by the Chinese HNW investors and react proactively to forecast changes in demand.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Demographics
  • Expats
  • Investment Style Preferences
  • Asset Allocation Preferences
  • Offshore Investment Preferences
  • Products and Services

Company Coverage:

  • China Telecom
  • China Mobile
  • China Unicom
  • HSBC
  • Citi
  • DBS
  • Vanguard Ant Group
  • BangNiTou
  • China Merchants Bank
  • Commercial Bank of China

For more information about this report visit

MENAFN18082025004107003653ID1109940768

