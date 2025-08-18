Heavy Rain In 7 Karnataka Districts, Holiday Declared For Schools
The precautionary measures were taken in Mangaluru, Udupi, Karwar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Madikeri and Davanagere districts.
The rain has been lashing coastal Karnataka and the hilly regions of the state, disrupting normal life. The parched lands of north Karnataka are also receiving heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the weather in Bengaluru resembled that of a hill station, as the week began with drizzle and cold conditions.
In Mangaluru, Deputy Commissioner H.V. Darshan declared a holiday for primary and higher primary schools across the district following predictions of heavy rain. In Karwar district, schools and pre-university colleges (Classes 11 and 12) have been ordered to remain shut across Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Sirsi, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Siddapura, Yellapur, Dandeli, Joida and Haliyala taluks. Similar measures have been taken in the Udupi district.
The Shivamogga district administration has also announced holidays for schools and colleges. In Hassan district, holidays have been declared for Anganwadi preschools, primary and high schools in Sakaleshapura, Beluru and parts of Alur taluk. A landslide has been reported on Kadagaravalli Road, and vehicle movement on the stretch has been stopped as a precaution.
In Madikeri, Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja declared holidays for schools and colleges in the district due to predictions of heavy rain and rough weather. An orange alert has been issued to initiate precautionary measures. The inflow into the Harangi reservoir has increased, and 8,000 cusecs of water have been released from the dam.
Authorities in Chikkamagaluru district have also declared holidays for schools and colleges in Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Kalasa, Sringeri, Koppa and N.R. Pura taluks. The Tunga Bhadra River is overflowing, and in Sringeri taluk, it has crossed the danger mark.
Heavy rain is also lashing Davanagere district, where the authorities have declared holidays for schools in many taluks. North Karnataka districts, too, are witnessing heavy rainfall, with reports of crop loss emerging.
