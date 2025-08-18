GCC Healthcare Market Projections: Opportunities From 2024 To 2030

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Innovation in the GCC" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an analysis of the healthcare landscape in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The report estimates the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for the GCC healthcare sector from 2024 to 2030, offering country-specific projections.

This analysis provides critical insights into the commercial potential and investment opportunities in the region's rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem. The countries included in the analysis are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.



A key focus of the report is the evaluation of government policies aimed at strengthening the healthcare sector. This includes assessing each country's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure, expanding the healthcare workforce, and increasing public and private healthcare spending.

The analysis highlights how national strategies such as Vision 2030 are driving systemic transformation within the sector. The report incorporates the latest available data, including figures on the number of hospitals, hospital beds, and specialized medical staff, with most datasets available up to 2023.

The study further examines the scale and diversity of healthcare infrastructure in the region, covering the number of hospitals, the development of specialized facilities, and the emergence of local biotech and pharmaceutical companies. It also highlights investment-friendly regulations and policy reforms that are fostering a favorable business environment for domestic and foreign stakeholders.

Key emerging trends are explored, including the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), digital health platforms, electronic medical records, telemedicine, and other smart healthcare technologies. These innovations are pivotal in improving service delivery, patient outcomes, and system efficiency.

This study is intended to serve as a strategic resource for policymakers, investors, healthcare providers, technology firms, and research institutions. It will equip these groups with a detailed framework to understand the sector's growth trajectory, partnership potential, and innovation landscape.

The report includes:



An analysis of innovation in healthcare technologies in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries

Analyses of the GCC market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the GCC healthcare market, and a corresponding share analysis by sector (care settings), application and emerging countries

Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' product offerings, strategic alliances, venture fundings and investment outlook



