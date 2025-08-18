UAE Jobs: Employees Stay Late, Suffer Heavy Workloads As Competition Increases

More than 4 out of 10 professionals - 41 per cent - in the UAE and Middle East say they start work early or finish late every day just to keep up, with the majority describing their workload as heavy and demanding, according to a new survey released on Monday.

Published by recruitment firm Robert Walters, the survey revealed that more than six out of 10 professionals - 62 per cent - work beyond their usual office hours to catch up on work or meet deadlines.

Just under a quarter of professionals said they work late to communicate with teams in different time zones.

The regional job market, especially in the UAE, has become highly competitive, with a large number of professionals flocking to the Emirates over the past four years. This influx has given employers a wider pool of job-seeking candidates to choose from. It's also reflected in the substantial population growth, with the UAE now surpassing 11 million residents, and Dubai nearing a population of four million.

The survey found that nearly half - 45 per cent - of professionals said their working hours depend on their workload. Only 13 per cent of professionals said they consistently adhere to their core working hours, typically from 8am to 6pm, including a one-hour lunch break.

“Despite rising costs affecting hiring plans, many employers still expect the same productivity and output, putting pressure on existing staff. Many Middle East workers are working longer hours to meet demands or connect with colleagues in different time zones,” said Jason Grundy, managing director of Robert Walters Middle East.

To avoid professionals feeling pressured to be available around the clock, Jason recommended clarifying response time expectations through practices such as time-zone tagging in emails, using delayed send options, and allocating specific, pre-agreed time slots for international calls.

Doing 'more with less'

According to Robert Walters, many Middle East employers' frugal approaches to headcount are causing the issue to snowball.

When asked how they are addressing skilled talent shortages, 27 per cent of employers said they are redistributing work among current staff, while 32 per cent said they are hiring less-skilled professionals to help fill the gaps.

These cost-cutting measures are clearly affecting current employees, with 59 per cent now describing their workload as heavy and demanding.

Jason commented,“As AI tools streamline certain job roles, higher costs leave less disposable income available for salary increases, and sustained global volatility makes employers cautious about competing for and committing to top talent.”

Offshoring certain roles

Some Middle East employers are exploring low-cost alternatives such as offshoring certain roles or responsibilities to reduce costs.

Companies are facing rising operational expenses, including increased rents, transportation costs, salaries, and more.

“This increased cost pressure has led many Middle East leaders to consider offshore talent based in regions such as Eastern Europe and South Africa. While this can result in important cost and productivity savings, it may disrupt domestic operations, as coordinating communication across time zones becomes more challenging,” Jason added.

