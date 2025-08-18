Housing Figures Head Economic Data

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Home builder confidence index (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) (Q4) EPS of 50 cents, compared to 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) (Q4) EPS of $2.41, compared to $2.22 in the prior-year quarter.

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) (Q2) EPS of 39 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Housing Starts (July) Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reported housing starts numbered 283,700 in June, up from 282,700 in May.

Canadian International Transactions in Securities (June) Canadian investors acquired $13.4 billion of foreign securities in May, led by purchases of US shares. Meanwhile, foreign investors reduced their exposure to Canadian securities by $2.8 billion, marking a fourth consecutive monthly divestment.

Featured Earnings

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 14 cents, compared to loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 14 cents, compared to loss of 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Housing Starts (July)

Building Permits (July)



Featured Earnings

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) (Q2) EPS of $4.71, compared to $4.67 in the prior-year quarter.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) (Q1) EPS of $1.23, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) (Q2) EPS of 71 cents, compared to 74 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (July) CPI rose 1.9% year over year in June, up from a 1.7% increase in May. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.2% in June.

Featured Earnings

Bitcoin Well Inc. (V) (Q2) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to gain of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Minutes of Federal Reserve's May FOMC meeting

Featured Earnings

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) (Q2) EPS of $1.01 compared to 96 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) (Q2) EPS of $4.24 compared to $4.10 in the prior-year quarter.

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) (Q4) EPS of $1.93 compared to $1.58 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

New Housing Price Index (July) The national index declined on a month-over-month basis in June (-0.2%), down for the third consecutive month.

Featured Earnings

Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (V) (Q2) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Fireweed Metals Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (V) (Q2) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Vext Science, Inc. (C) (Q2) EPS for loss of 0.5 cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (August 16)

Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey (Aug.)

S&P flash U.S. services PMI (July)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing (July)

Existing home sales (July)

Leading Economic Indicators (July)

Featured Earnings

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) (Q2) EPS of 72 cents, compared to 67 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) (Q1) EPS of $1.95, compared to $2.04 in the prior-year quarter.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) (Q4) EPS of $1.30, compared to 61 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Industrial Product Price Index (July) In June, the Index rose 0.4% month over month in and increased 1.7% year over year.

Raw Materials Price Index (July) The index increased 2.7% month over month in June and grew 1.1% year over year.

Featured Earnings

Green Impact Partners Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 12 cents, compared to loss of 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Lithium Ionic Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Premier Health of America Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for gain of two cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE:UI) (Q4) EPS of $1.91, compared to $1.72 in the prior-year quarter.

BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) (Q2) EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.09 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Retail Trade (June) Retail sales decreased 1.1% to $69.2 billion in May. Sales were down in three of nine subsectors and were led by decreases at motor vehicle and parts dealers.

Featured Earnings

NervGen Pharma Corp (V) (Q2) EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.