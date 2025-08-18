403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Three murdered in New York City shooting spree
(MENAFN) A mass shooting at a Brooklyn restaurant left three people dead and at least eight others injured early Sunday, New York police reported.
The incident occurred inside the Taste of the City Lounge on Franklin Avenue in the Crown Heights neighborhood. Police said the victims who died were men aged 27, 35, and one whose age has not yet been confirmed.
The wounded were taken to nearby hospitals, though their conditions remain unknown. Investigators have not yet identified any suspects.
Authorities said they recovered at least 36 shell casings at the scene. Video from the restaurant showed shattered glass and blood on the floor as police worked inside.
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the shooting as “a terrible thing” and stressed that such incidents are unusual, noting that the city is currently experiencing record-low shooting numbers.
According to police data, New York recorded 412 shooting incidents and 489 victims so far in 2025 — slightly below the previous record low of 426 incidents set in 2017.
The incident occurred inside the Taste of the City Lounge on Franklin Avenue in the Crown Heights neighborhood. Police said the victims who died were men aged 27, 35, and one whose age has not yet been confirmed.
The wounded were taken to nearby hospitals, though their conditions remain unknown. Investigators have not yet identified any suspects.
Authorities said they recovered at least 36 shell casings at the scene. Video from the restaurant showed shattered glass and blood on the floor as police worked inside.
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the shooting as “a terrible thing” and stressed that such incidents are unusual, noting that the city is currently experiencing record-low shooting numbers.
According to police data, New York recorded 412 shooting incidents and 489 victims so far in 2025 — slightly below the previous record low of 426 incidents set in 2017.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment