Holoflex: Pioneering Innovation In Label Manufacturing In India
With a legacy spanning over two decades, Holoflex has emerged as a trusted name among brand owners and packaging professionals across industries such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, electronics, agrochemicals, and more.
Founded with a vision to deliver secure and high-performance labeling solutions, Holoflex specializes in the design and production of a wide range of labels including self-adhesive labels, pressure-sensitive labels, security holograms, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, tamper-evident labels, and digital labels. The company operates from a state-of-the-art facility equipped with advanced printing and converting technologies, ensuring precision, scalability, and eco-friendly production.
Holoflex's commitment to quality is reinforced by its ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001 certifications, as well as its strong adherence to international quality benchmarks. The company is also known for integrating sustainability into its core practices - using eco-friendly inks, recyclable materials, and energy-efficient processes to reduce environmental impact.
In recent years, Holoflex has made significant investments in R&D to develop intelligent labeling technologies that support traceability, authentication, and consumer engagement. The company's security labels incorporate QR codes, holographic foils, and other covert and overt features to combat product piracy and ensure supply chain integrity.
With a pan-India presence and a growing international clientele, Holoflex continues to expand its footprint in global markets. Its collaborative approach, backed by a team of experienced professionals and world-class infrastructure, allows it to deliver tailor-made solutions that meet the evolving needs of diverse industries.
As brands increasingly seek innovation, compliance, and sustainability in their packaging, Holoflex stands ready as a strategic partner delivering value beyond the label.
About Holoflex
Holoflex Limited is a leading Indian manufacturer of high-quality labeling and brand authentication solutions. Based in Kolkata, Holoflex serves a wide array of industries through its comprehensive portfolio of labeling products including security holograms, self-adhesive labels, shrink sleeves, and more. The company is driven by innovation, quality, and sustainability, helping brands protect their identity and enhance consumer trust.
