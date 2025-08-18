Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats Oppn Slams 'Four-Engine' BJP Govt Over Security Concerns
The schools which received the threats are Delhi Public School, Modern Convent School, Shree Ram World School and Dwarka International School -- all located in different parts of Delhi's Dwarka.
Several teams of Delhi Fire Service, police, bomb disposal squad and dog squad rushed to the schools and the students and staff were evacuated.
The police are working to trace the IP address of the sender of the emails sent to the schools.
The incident has revived memories of the panic that swept through the city just a month ago, when over 50 schools in New Delhi received similar bomb threats, all of which were later found to be hoaxes.
Meanwhile, the Opposition took a swipe at the BJP's "four-engine" government over the rising safety and security concerns in the national Capital.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to X and posted, "Delhi Public School, Dwarka, along with several other schools in Dwarka, received bomb threats again today. Delhi's schools repeatedly receive threats, but so far, no one has been caught, nor has any action been taken."
Slamming the ruling party, he said, "Neither is Delhi being managed by the BJP, nor is the law and order situation in Delhi. The BJP's four-engine governments in Delhi have completely failed."
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, also slammed the BJP government and said, "The series of threats to schools is not stopping. Once again, Delhi's schools have received threats of being blown up with bombs. What is the Delhi Police doing after all? Children and parents are in fear, but the BJP's four-engine government is failing to provide them with security."
