Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For August 18
|
Currencies
|
Code
|
Exchange rate
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.9904
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
2.1210
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.1086
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.5686
|
1 Bulgarian Lev
|
BGN
|
1.0171
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4628
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1228
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0.0813
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2368
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2667
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.6319
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2173
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0195
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.3058
|
10,000 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0.0294
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1781
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2.1091
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.5034
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.2318
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5662
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3144
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
0.4664
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0195
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.5043
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.1023
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.167
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0135
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
0.5996
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4673
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.3932
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.017
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.326
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.453
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.3278
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0416
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0412
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1534
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
1.0098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment