Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For August 18

2025-08-18 02:07:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for August 18, Trend reports via CBA.

According to the official exchange rate of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the US dollar remained steady at 1.7000 manat.

The Turkish lira remained unchanged at 0.0416 manat, while 100 Russian rubles decreased to 2.1210 manat, and the euro declined to 1.9904 manat.

Currencies

Code

Exchange rate

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.9904

100 Russian rubles

RUB

2.1210

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.1086

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.5686

1 Bulgarian Lev

BGN

1.0171

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4628

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1228

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.0813

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2368

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2667

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6319

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2173

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0195

1 British pound sterling

GBP

2.3058

10,000 Iranian rials

IRR

0.0294

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1781

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2.1091

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.5034

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.2318

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.5662

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.3144

1 Qatari rial

QAR

0.4664

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0195

100 Hungarian forints

HUF

0.5043

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.1023

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.167

100 Uzbek som

UZS

0.0135

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

0.5996

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4673

1 Romanian leu

RON

0.3932

1 Serbian dinar

RSD

0.017

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.326

1 Saudi rial

SAR

0.453

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)

XDR

2.3278

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0416

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0412

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.1534

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1.0098

MENAFN18082025000187011040ID1109940077

