Our Hearts Beat For Pakistan: Afghan Refugees

In the 1980s, when our families along with thousands of other Afghan refugees fled the pain of war and displacement to reach the soil of Pakistan, we never knew that this land would become such an inseparable part of our lives. At that time, we were only searching for safe shelter. But Pakistan gave us more than refuge, it gave us a bond of love, a relationship that goes beyond borders and the differences of nationality.

From our earliest childhood memories, August 14 has always been a special day for us. It was never just Pakistan's Independence Day for us, it was a day of gratitude, love, and loyalty. In the days leading up to it, we would go to the markets to buy the Pakistani flags hang green and white paper buntings on the walls of our homes, and watch the flags fluttering proudly in the streets. That sight would fill our hearts with excitement and pride. Our parents never once told us, You are not Pakistani. Instead, they always taught us that this country is our host, deserving of our respect love, and loyalty.

We never considered ourselves strangers here. On Independence Day, we would greet each other with Pakistan Zindabad, listen to national songs, and celebrate with joy. Together with the children of our neighborhood we would wave flags climb to our rooftops to raise the green crescent banner high into the air and silently pledge that we would never let the honor of this land be harmed.

For more than 40 years Pakistan has sheltered us in its embrace. It gave us a safe home a life free from the fear of war, and, most importantly, the peace that those living in conflict zones can never truly know. We grew up here, experienced all the colors of life here and through every joy and every sorrow Pakistan stood by our side.

Even today when August 14 arrives our hearts are filled with the same indescribable feeling. We decorate our homes in green and white, and when we see the streets turned into seas of waving flags our eyes light up. For us this day is not just a national celebration it is an expression of deep love, built on decades of trust honor and closeness.

Our connection with Pakistan is not merely one between a refugee and a host it is a bond of brotherhood. We have shared food here, drank its water, celebrated joys, and mourned sorrows together. We know that if Pakistan ever faced hardship,Augus we Afghan refugees would not hesitate to give our lives for it. Because this land is not just a host for us it is our second home.

The world may have changed borders may have grown stricter, but the borders of our hearts remain open. Our children still dress in green on August 14 paint the Pakistani flag on their faces and proudly shout Pakistan Zindabad.

Pakistan has not only given us shelter it has given us love respect and an identity. And even today when the green crescent flag waves in the air the same passion the same emotion and the same loyalty rise in our hearts as they did when we were children.

And perhaps that is why we Afghan refugees still say with complete faith.

This Pakistan is ours, and we are Pakistan's.