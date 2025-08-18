Bridgeway Celebrates A Successful Statewide Rebrand And Jam-Packed Family-Friendly Open Houses In July

Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services marks new brand with statewide open houses welcoming families, staff, and community partners.

- Natalie Whatcott, CEO of Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services

TAYLORSVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services (formerly Utah Behavior Services) is proud to announce the successful completion of its statewide rebrand, highlighted by a series of family-friendly open house celebrations held in July across Utah clinic locations.

The events drew hundreds of families, community leaders, and healthcare partners, making the rebrand not only a milestone for the organization but also a memorable community celebration. Each open house featured tours of updated facilities, staff meet-and-greets, interactive children's activities, and resource booths, underscoring Bridgeway's commitment to building bridges between services, families, and communities.

“The response at our open houses showed us that families are excited about integrated care that feels welcoming, accessible, and connected.”

Highlights from the July open houses included:

.Ribbon-cuttings to unveil updated signage.

.Interactive kids' activities, including face painting, therapy-friendly games, and resource giveaways.

.Family Q&A sessions with clinicians to explain Bridgeway's integrated behavioral healthcare model.

.Insurance and intake support tables to help families start services on the spot.

.Community partner networking with schools, healthcare providers, and local leaders.

Bridgeway's statewide presence now spans Brigham City, Roy, Taylorsville, Lehi, Richfield, Cedar City, and St. George. The rebrand reflects a shift from single-service ABA therapy toward a fully integrated model, combining Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), mental health counseling, psychiatric medication management, and primary care (at select clinics).

“We wanted these open houses to feel like a celebration, not just an announcement,” added Natalie.“We're proud that families left not only with balloons and smiles, but also with hope and clarity about the next steps in their care.”

Bridgeway will continue rolling out updated signage, digital platforms, and educational resources through Fall 2025. Families interested in learning more or scheduling an intake can visit or call (801) 255-5131.

About Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services

Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services (formerly Utah Behavior Services) is Utah's largest integrated behavioral health provider, offering ABA therapy in Utah , mental health counseling in Utah, psychiatric medication management, and primary care at select clinics. With eight locations across Utah, Bridgeway partners with families, schools, and healthcare systems to increase access to care and improve long-term outcomes.

Bridgeway Integrated Healthcare Services

