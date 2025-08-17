TCL Appoints Olympic Ski Champion Eileen Gu As Global Brand Ambassador

"I'm thrilled to take on this exciting new role as Global Brand Ambassador for Team TCL," said Eileen Gu. "TCL shares in the mission to change the world through passion and courage. Every time I hit the slopes, I push myself in the pursuit of progress. TCL shows the same attitude with its fearless vision and bold innovations. With the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 approaching, I look forward to celebrating every moment of aspiration and triumph with TCL."

Gu's appointment resonates strongly with TCL's "TCLforHer" initiative, a platform advocating for women's visibility and empowerment through technology and culture. Through "TCLforHer", TCL has funded female-focused programs and educational initiatives, providing support for more than 2,000 young women.

"Eileen Gu is an athlete who pushes boundaries," said Wei Xue, Vice President and ESG Director of TCL Technology, and Chairman of the TCL Charity Foundation. "Her spirit and passion align with our vision to empower more women to achieve extraordinary lives. TCL looks forward to building on our collaboration as we work towards next year's Winter Olympics."

In February, TCL announced its Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category. Building on this milestone, TCL was added to the Donor's Wall at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, in June. A commemorative stone was unveiled in recognition of TCL's contribution. The company also launched its first global campaign to celebrate Olympic Day, featuring members of the acclaimed Urban Theory Dance Crew who performed at Milan Cathedral and the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, linking these two Olympic host cities in a dynamic film.

Leading up to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, TCL will build on its 30-year legacy in sports and leverage its cutting-edge technology to elevate the experience of both fans and athletes at the event. Its digital displays will bring the magic of the Games from competition venues to billions of viewers around the world. Initiatives to support athletes include providing home appliances at the Olympic Villages and the "Athlete Moments" platform, which will enable competitors to connect with loved ones immediately after their performances.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL-short for "The Creative Life"-embodies creativity in every aspect of life. As a leading technology company, TCL is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions-including TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy-that enhance customer experiences through TCL Industries and TCL Technology.

As of now, with 46 R&D centers and 38 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, cementing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

About The International Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.2 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.

