Xinhua Silk Road: Waterfalls Forge Stronger China-Italy Bond
"These waterfalls constitute natural bridges for exchanges and cooperation," said Lorenzo Riccardi, president of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce. On August 7, 2023, Riccardi represented the government of Valbondione to unveil a friendship monument commemorating the pact between the twin waterfalls at the Jiulong Waterfalls scenic area.
Thanks to this partnership, the Jiulong Waterfalls scenic area has launched many cultural and tourism cooperation initiatives with Italy over the past five years, noted Hu Yibo, who is in charge of the scenic area.
According to Hu, Italian tourist groups make dedicated visits to the Jiulong Waterfalls, where characteristic cultural activities such as ethnic performances and cultural exhibitions offer international visitors immersive experiences. Meanwhile, the Serio Falls, renowned across Europe, provide valuable insights for scenic area management and nature conservation.
"The twinning enables the two countries to share tourism development expertise," Hu added.
With the 5th anniversary of the friendship pact between the Jiulong Waterfalls and the Serio Falls in 2025, Semperboni envisioned expanded cooperation. "We hope there will be further cooperation through joint planning and promotion of tourism projects, mutual visits and exchanges among the youth, and collaboration in environmental protection and sustainable development."
Original link:
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment