Yemen's Houthis Claim Retaliatory Missile Attack On Ben Gurion Airport
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said on Sunday in a televised address on the movement's al-Masirah TV that the missile successfully achieved its goal, forcing millions of Israelis to "rush to shelters and suspend the airport's operations".
He said the attack was in response to what he called Israel's "crimes of genocide and starvation in Gaza" and its "aggression against Yemen".
The Israeli military said in a statement that it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, triggering sirens across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.
It did not report damage or casualties.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, quoted by Israel's Channel 12, said the military earlier in the day had struck an infrastructure target in Houthi-controlled territory, including a power station in southern Sanaa.
Authorities in Sanaa said Israeli missiles destroyed electricity generators at the Hezyaz power station in southern Sanaa.
No casualties were reported.
The site has been hit repeatedly since last year.
The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have carried out drone and missile attacks on Israel since November 2023 in what they describe as solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Most of the projectiles have been intercepted by Israeli defences.
Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-held areas, targeting airports, power stations, and ports in Sanaa and Hodeidah.
Just a day before the latest missile incident on August 15, the Houthis claimed they had launched four drone attacks targeting Haifa, Negev, Eilat, and Be'er Sheva, reportedly using six drones.
Sarea said those strikes also achieved their objectives and were similarly framed as acts of solidarity with Palestinians.
In July 2025, the Houthis resumed attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, targeting vessels they allege have ties to Israel.
These attacks are part of their broader campaign to pressure Israel into ending its military operations in Gaza.
The Houthis' ongoing attacks on Israeli territory and interests -- both on land and at sea -- underscore the growing regional impact of the Israel-Hamas war, drawing in militant groups from across the Middle East.
Despite Israel's defences largely neutralizing these threats, the incidents have heightened tensions and complicated international diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment