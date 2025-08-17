Bamako Hosts Premiere Of Groundbreaking Documentary Reparations: The Colonial Debt

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Directed by acclaimed filmmaker and researcher, the documentary makes a compelling case for reparative justice. It chronicles some of the most egregious colonial-era crimes and examines the continued economic and political pressures exerted on African nations. Sow also presents detailed legal pathways that could empower national governments to pursue reparations through international frameworks.

The film features perspectives from notable experts across the continent, including Professor Gnaka Lagoke (Pan-African Studies, Côte d'Ivoire), Dr. Fode Moussa Sidibé (Malian historian), and Aminata Dramane Traoré (Malian sociologist and writer). Dr. Sidibé asserted that "France has inflicted lasting harm on Mali - seeking reparations is both a right and a responsibility owed to future generations."

The premiere drew an audience of influential figures - from politicians and academics to members of the judiciary and media. Among them was Hon. Dr. Fousseynou Ouattara , Vice-President of the National Defence Commission, who strongly criticized the colonial occupation in Mali, characterizing it as exploitative and dehumanizing.

In attendance was also Mr. Fousseyni Maiga , Director of the National Film Centre and Mali's most prolific filmmaker in recent years. Representing the Minister of Culture, he announced that 2025 has been designated as the "Year of Culture" in Mali and emphasized the importance of screening the film in universities to educate students and faculty alike on the historical roots of the reparations movement.

Across the board, both the film's creators and premiere attendees underscored a shared consensus: that reparations are not only necessary for restoring historical justice but are central to Africa's path toward dignity and autonomy.

The documentary is scheduled for nationwide broadcast on ORTM and Africable Television , expanding its impact across Mali and the broader African continent.

SOURCE Pan-African People's Studios