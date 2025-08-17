Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Announces 'Big Progress' In Relations With Russia

2025-08-17 03:14:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The statement was shared by the White House on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

“Big progress on Russia. Stay tuned! - President Donald Trump,” the White House posted.

The administration included a screenshot of Trump's original message from the social network Truth Social, in which the president did not specify on the nature of the“progress” mentioned.

Read also: Zelensky : Russia shows no signs that the trilateral meeting will take plac

As earlier reported, on August 15, President Trump held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The U.S. delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Special Representative Steve Witkoff. Representing Russia were Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov.

