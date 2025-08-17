Dubai's Summer Spending Surges By Over 100% During Summer Sale Season

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 has witnessed exceptional economic growth during the first six weeks of the festival, with retailers and malls across Dubai recording over 100 per cent average increase in consumer spending.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and running until August 31, strategic partnerships from leading corporations and citywide stakeholders has helped deliver unmatched shopping experiences for residents and visitors. Tens of thousands of shoppers actively engaged with more than 1,000 brands at over 3,500 outlets spanning over 100 retail destinations, marking a significant milestone for the city's summer retail sector.

Driving this growth performance is the introduction of a strategic phased approach this DSS, anchored around three distinct retail seasons specially curated for Dubai's evolving consumer landscape and peak shopping cycles. The phased retail strategy commenced with the inaugural Summer Holiday Offers that helped catalyse early-summer retail activity from June 27 to July 17. The strongest momentum to date was fuelled by the recently concluded Great Dubai Summer Sale season, accelerating in-mall activity and transaction volumes across key retail categories by delivering the deepest discounts of the season and up to 90 per cent off during limited-time flash sales from July 18 to August 10. Looking ahead, the ongoing back to school season is expected to sustain momentum until August 31, ensuring a strong close to DSS by targeting families and students with value-led retail experiences.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said:“Dubai Summer Surprises is not only one of the city's most beloved annual festivals, but a key contributor of economic resilience, tourism impact, and sustained growth for the retail sector. With thousands of offers, more than 1,000 brands and over 3,500 outlets across more than 100 retail destinations, DSS continues to firmly position summer as a peak economic period for the city.”

Underscoring the strength of Dubai's summer retail ecosystem and the effectiveness of the city's coordinated festival strategy, retail groups, mall operators, and brand partners across the city have reported notable increases in footfall, transaction value, and overall customer engagement.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said:“We are thrilled with the impressive mid-season results, which clearly show the effectiveness of this year's refreshed strategy in sustaining momentum and delivering exceptional value. The visibility and engagement generated through Dubai Summer Surprises and other citywide shopping festivals have significantly amplified awareness of the CBD brand among residents and visitors alike.”

Baiju Kurieash, CEO and Founder of BUZ Management and Marketing LLC, said:“Retail festivals like DSS play a pivotal role in driving footfall, boosting consumer confidence, and ultimately accelerating growth within Dubai's tourism ecosystem. It's incredibly rewarding to see the synergy between retail and tourism come to life through campaigns like these.”

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim commented:“Dubai's retail calendar continues to evolve into a world-class tourism engine, and DSS is proof of that momentum in action. At Majid Al Futtaim, we're honoured to play a role in shaping the region's vibrant retail tourism landscape.”

Hayssam Hajjar, Director Asset Management UAE, Al-Futtaim Real Estate said:“Retail festivals like Dubai Summer Surprises play a vital role in energising Dubai's tourism and economic growth. This season, we have seen strong performance across both our destinations, with a notable increase in footfall and 7 per cent growth in sales across key retail categories.”

Nisreen Boustani, PR & Communications Manager, Mercato & Town Centre Jumeirah, commented:“The Great Dubai Summer Sale energised Dubai's retail and tourism sectors. Overall, we've recorded a 51 per cent year-on-year increase in sales. DSS plays a vital role in turning Dubai into a summer shopping hotspot, attracting more visitors and delivering meaningful business growth for retailers across the city.”