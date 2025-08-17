Oman: 6 Arrested For Possession Of Over 55Kg Of Crystal Meth, Marijuana

The Royal Oman Police has arrested six people for the possession of drugs, the authority revealed in a post on X on Sunday.

The men possessed over 32 kg of crystal meth and 23 kg of marijuana, and were of Asian origin, according to the police.

The arrest was carried out by the Directorate General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances in the Gulf country. Legal procedures are being carried out on those arrested.

Earlier this month, two individuals were caught smuggling narcotics through a shipping company in Oman. They were trying to ship 15 kg of opium to a European country.

The Directorate General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances of Oman were inspecting a shipment of water pumps brought into the country when they found the drugs professionally concealed.

In Dubai, a man was sentenced to five years in prison , a Dh50,000 fine, and deportation, after it was found that he bought drugs for his wife. Court records showed that he purchased the narcotics from an unknown dealer via a social media platform.