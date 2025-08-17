403
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast 17/08: Upside Trade Momentum (Chart)
- The EUR/USD is once again above the 1.17000 level and enters this week of trading having established a fairly demonstrative move upwards since lows were touched on the 1st of August. Showing the EUR/USD remains heavily influenced by sentiment being generated via U.S economic data, the currency pair seems to have financial institutions leaning into bullish notions, even as definite clouds shadow Forex. USD centric weakness is at core of Forex trading and this has been the case since the first week of February if you are merely looking at one year technical chart. Complexity within Forex has led to dynamic volatility the past handful of months. The trend upwards has certainly not been steady. Last week was no different. A low in the EUR/USD around 1.15900 was seen on Monday, on Tuesday the currency pair touched a high of nearly 1.16920 after U.S CPI numbers showed consumer inflation was tame.
- If FOMC members speak out in Wyoming and contradict Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this would cause volatility. The Fed is often quite quiet and respectful among members, but there is a clear situation developing in which certain FOMC members are now in open disagreement with Jerome Powell. Talk of interest rate cuts at the Jackson Hole meeting later this week could cause some turmoil in Forex. If the 1.17000 is sustained going into the conference, the EUR/USD may find more buyers if the Fed begins to show Jerome Powell is losing some influence.
