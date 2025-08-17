Remo D'souza Shares His Personal Anecdote From 'Sholay': 'I Had All The Dialogues By Heart'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Well-known choreographer and director, Remo D'Souza, shared a fond memory from his childhood when Ramesh Sippy's iconic movie, "Sholay" was released in the cinema halls.

He revealed that as the film reached the cinema halls, he did not have access to theatres and was only able to hear the drama on a cassette.

Remo added that he had all the dialogues of "Sholay" by heart.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he shared: "I remember when Sholay was released, we did not have theatres where I lived, hence we were unable to watch the movie. Around 1 or 2 years after the release, audio cassettes of the movie were made available. I listened to the entire film on cassette."

"For several years, I used to just listen to Sholay, and I had all the dialogues of the film by heart," he added.

Remo shared that later, when he eventually shifted to Mumbai, he finally watched the video of "Sholay".

"Sholay" completed 50 years of release on August 15.

On Sunday, actor Dharmendra paid homage to the cinematographer of "Sholay".

Dropping a throwback picture of himself with the late Dwarka Divecha, the cinematographer on 'Sholay', Dharmendra penned a heartfelt note paying a tribute to the late artist.

He even urged his followers to rummage through the pages of the DOP's biography.

Dharmendra wrote:“Late Shri Dwarka Divecha, director of cinematography ('Sholay'). He was always very loving and friendly with all of us. People behind the camera are hardly mentioned though they bring us on the Silver screen. Please read his biography”.

It must be noted that Dwarka Divecha was also involved in creating the sets of "Sholay" that featured an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, A. K. Hangal, Sachin, and Hema Malini.

"Sholay" is considered one of the greatest movies in Hindi cinema, owing to its grandeur, performances, technical brilliance, action, music, and direction.