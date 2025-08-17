403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Morocco hold movie screening to mark 80th anniversary of China’s victory
(MENAFN) A special screening of the documentary The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru took place in Morocco on Friday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the wider World Anti-Fascist War, according to reports.
The event, organized by the Chinese embassy, brought together nearly 60 Moroccan guests from different fields, including political party representatives. Attendees praised China’s role in the global victory and voiced Morocco’s readiness to cooperate with China in upholding peace and advancing shared prosperity.
The film "showcased the extraordinary heroism of Chinese fishermen and conveyed the belief in safeguarding peace," said Mohamed Auajjar, a Political Bureau member of the National Rally of Independents and former justice minister.
"I am deeply moved by the film and I have a deeper understanding of that period of history. It's worth remembering forever," said Moroccan student Arwa Labied.
"Eighty years ago, the Chinese people made enormous sacrifices to secure victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and contributed significantly to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War," added Zhou Zhicheng, charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy in Morocco, in remarks before the screening.
The event, organized by the Chinese embassy, brought together nearly 60 Moroccan guests from different fields, including political party representatives. Attendees praised China’s role in the global victory and voiced Morocco’s readiness to cooperate with China in upholding peace and advancing shared prosperity.
The film "showcased the extraordinary heroism of Chinese fishermen and conveyed the belief in safeguarding peace," said Mohamed Auajjar, a Political Bureau member of the National Rally of Independents and former justice minister.
"I am deeply moved by the film and I have a deeper understanding of that period of history. It's worth remembering forever," said Moroccan student Arwa Labied.
"Eighty years ago, the Chinese people made enormous sacrifices to secure victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and contributed significantly to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War," added Zhou Zhicheng, charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy in Morocco, in remarks before the screening.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment