Morocco hold movie screening to mark 80th anniversary of China’s victory


2025-08-17 08:19:50
(MENAFN) A special screening of the documentary The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru took place in Morocco on Friday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the wider World Anti-Fascist War, according to reports.

The event, organized by the Chinese embassy, brought together nearly 60 Moroccan guests from different fields, including political party representatives. Attendees praised China’s role in the global victory and voiced Morocco’s readiness to cooperate with China in upholding peace and advancing shared prosperity.

The film "showcased the extraordinary heroism of Chinese fishermen and conveyed the belief in safeguarding peace," said Mohamed Auajjar, a Political Bureau member of the National Rally of Independents and former justice minister.

"I am deeply moved by the film and I have a deeper understanding of that period of history. It's worth remembering forever," said Moroccan student Arwa Labied.

"Eighty years ago, the Chinese people made enormous sacrifices to secure victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and contributed significantly to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War," added Zhou Zhicheng, charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy in Morocco, in remarks before the screening.

